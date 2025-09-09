Wappingers Man Arrested in Florida After Liquor Store is Destroyed

Bodycam footage appears to show a Wappingers Falls man taunting and spitting at police after causing $20,000 in damage to a Florida liquor store.

According to Flagler County police, Jeffery Kimmel of Wappingers Falls, New York was on vacation in Palm Coast, Florida when he broke out into a violent outburst in a liquor store.

Authorities say Kimmel jumped up on the counter of the store and began throwing glass bottles of alcohol after being denied service. An employee at the store and several customers locked themselves in a back office. Bodycam footage of the incident shows a violent confrontation with police who arrived on the scene.

Wappingers Falls, NY Man Accused of Going on Violent Rampage

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was called to Sharp's Discount Liquors just after 2pm on Wednesday after an employee reported that a man with a large knife in his waistband had returned to the store after previously purchasing four liquor shots. When denied service by the employee, Kimmel reportedly jumped onto the counter and began to spit and kick items to the ground. Kimmel allegedly continued to destroy items in the store while the worker and customers locked themselves in another room to avoid being injured.

Images released by the sheriff's office appear to show massive damage to the store, with displays knocked over and damaged bottles of liquor strewn all over the floor.

Wild Arrest of Wappingers Falls Man Caught on Video

Bodycam footage from arresting officers shows Kimmel taunting police and asking to be tased. Police say the Wappingers man was "violently kicking, screaming, and spitting." Because he was spitting blood, officers placed him in a "spit mask" for their own safety after taking him into custody.

In a posting about the violent arrest, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly mocked New York, stating that Kimmel "must have really wanted another drink, but he found out he’s not in New York, and we won’t tolerate behavior like this in Florida.” The sheriff went on to say that Florida "is not a catch and release state", taking a jab at New York's bail reform laws.

Wappingers Falls Man Charged with 13 Counts

Kimmel was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Breach of Peace, as well as several felonies, including Burglary, Burglary with Assault or Battery, eight counts of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer with Violence, and Criminal Mischief Over $1,000. Police say the Wappingers man caused over $20,000 in damages to the liquor store.

Kimmel is being held on a $236,000 bond. Police note that the accused New Yorker has had previous run-ins with the law, including burglary, driving under the influence, and possession of stolen property.

