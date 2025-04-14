Outlaw Bikers Return to Hudson Valley; Wanted for Injuring Woman

Now that spring has arrived, outlaw biker groups have also returned and are already wreaking havoc on the public.

Last summer, incidents involving illegal and dangerous bikers were at an all-time high. Groups of riders on bikes, some of them unregistered, were spotted weaving in and out of traffic, speeding and doing tricks on roadways with disregard to the safety of others.

While some of these incidents ended tragically, others turned violent. In September, a group of over 40 masked riders confronted and surrounded police in Wappingers Falls. The brazen display caused many local leaders to call for a crackdown on illegal motorcycle riders.

Once the weather got colder and bikers were off the roadways, many forgot about these dangerous incidents. But now that spring is here, the bikers are back and they're already wreaking havoc.

Police Seeking Information on Bikers Who Injured Wappingers Woman

Police say a woman who was walking on the road was seriously injured on Wednesday after a person riding a black motorcycle struck her and drove off. The woman was walking on Spook Hill Road near Myers Corners Road when the motorcyclist hit her on the left side of her body, causing "significant injury" to her upper left arm and lower leg.

The victim says the rider was wearing a black puffy jacket and helmet and was riding a black motorcycle. It's believed that the rider was not alone and was traveling with at least one other person, also on a motorcycle.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the hit-and-run incident and is asking for help from the public. Anyone who may have information about the accident is being asked to contact the tip line at 845-605-2583 or directly talk with Detective Twaddell at 845-486-3828 or ktwaddell@dutchessny.gov. Residents are also being asked to review doorbell and security camera footage for any evidence that may help in the investigation.

