Hudson Valley Car Dealership Sold to Large Auto Group

A huge Hudson Valley car dealership is now under new ownership.

On Thursday, paperwork was finalized to transfer ownership of another local car dealership. Back in 2018, The Prestige Auto Group, led by Chris Turner, sold several of its car dealerships to Lithia Motors, including its Lexus dealership in Middletown. Seven years later, Turner has now sold off another Hudson Valley dealership.

According to a press release, Turner has sold Mid-Hudson Subaru in Wappingers Falls to VIP Automotive Group. The former owner made the announcement on Friday.

It has been a privilege to serve the Wappingers Falls community for many years. I am confident that Joel Sporn and VIP Automotive Group will continue to provide outstanding service to our customers and a rewarding workplace for our employees.

VIP Automotive Group has eight dealerships in New Jersey and Long Island. The Hudson Valley store will be the company's third Subaru location.

Joel Sporn, VIP's owner, says he's "excited" to take over Mid-Hudson Subaru and his team "looks forward to building on the dealership’s strong reputation and investing in the facility to better serve our customers and the community."

Three years ago, the Wappingers Subaru dealership moved from its former location near Party City to the former Mini Cooper dealership further south on Route 9. Both locations were part of Turner's Prestige Auto Group. The building went through a major remodel before being relaunched as Mid-Hudson Subaru.

The deal was brokered by The Presidio Group, which says that this was the third transaction of a Subaru dealership they were involved with this year. The company reports that demand for the brand has skyrocketed, making Subaru dealerships quite desirable.

It's unlikely the sale will have much of an impact on customers, as the store's name and staff are expected to remain the same.

