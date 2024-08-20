Young Hudson Valley Band Competing for Exclusive Rolling Stone Feature

The Hudson Valley is brimming with talent, especially in the music scene. One young Hudson Valley band is taking their shot in a competition that would brand them as America's Next Top Hitmaker.

Meet The Schwegs

The Schwegs are an alternative/pop-punk band based out of Wappingers Falls.

The young ensemble has built up its repertoire covering songs spanning from Weezer, Sublime, and Blink-182 to Led Zeppelin, Joan Jett, and Guns and Roses.

The Schwegs are currently cooking up their debut album called "Half Baked." The vibe of the album will "bleed with teenage angst, crazy fast lyrics, and killer instrumentals" according to The Schwegs. According to their interview with Top Hit Maker, they describe their music as "the embodiment of the average American youth."



Locally, the band has performed at venues including The Chance in Poughkeepsie and already captured the title of Montgomery City Winery's 2024 Battle of the Bands winner, but now, the group has its sights set on something bigger.

Hudson Valley Band Competes for America's Next Top Hitmaker

The America's Next Top Hitmaker competition allows bands from across the country to enter for the chance to win a feature in Rolling Stone Magazine, a performance slot at Rolling Stone's Future of Music Showcase in Texas, and prize earnings of $10,000.

The winner of the competition is determined by votes. The Schwegs have already made it past the first round and currently sit in the top 3 of the Quarter Final stage.

The band shared that if they were to score the $10,000 grand prize, their goal would be to build up their arsenal of equipment, promotional material, merchandise and more that would help their band grow.

Voting is open through Thursday, August 22 and closes on that day at 7PM. Voting 1x/day is free, but more votes can be made through tax-deductible donations to groups like MusiCares.

