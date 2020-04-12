Walmart Has Designated Shopping Hour For First Responders

Walmart is dedicating one hour a week to let only first responders come in and do their shopping.

Shopping for essential items can be challenging for anyone during this crisis let alone for first responders who are working tirelessly long hours to ensure both our health and safety.

Many grocery stores are respectful to the fact that many seniors in particular need to practice social distancing. Also, many shelves are picked clean before elderly citizens can make it to the store. This is why almost every grocery store around the country has adjusted their hours and dedicated hours to seniors.

According to local Walmart employees the location in Fishkill is participating in opening up the store from 6am-7am on Wednesdays to allow first responders to come in and stock up on groceries and supplies.

