There are so many great places to walk around the Hudson Valley but one of the most unique would be the Walkway Over the Hudson.

The Walkway has the distinction of being the World's Longest Elevated Pedestrian Bridge. Spanning 1.28 linear miles and standing 212 feet above the Hudson River it is truly a one of a kind walking area that we have access to simply because we live close by. It is great that you can get to it from either the Poughkeepsie side in Dutchess County or from Highland on the Ulster County side.

There are always special things happening on the Walkway and Halloween will be no exception. On October 29,2021 the Walkway will offer one of it's Walkway at night events. They hold them throughout the year for special occasions and this year Halloween will be one of them.

From 6PM to 7:30PM the public is invite to come enjoy the Walkway lit up for Halloween. This is a ticket event even for children, so if you plan to come be sure to order a ticket in advance. (Click here for Tickets and Information). There will be treat for the children and costumes are encouraged.

The Walkway Over the Hudson typically closes at sunset so being able to experience the park during the evening hours is a treat. Throughout the year there a various events that are held after hour including nights when the Walkway shares the full moon.

The day after this event on October 30th people are invited to the Walkway for Beast Cancer Awareness. Later in November the Walkway will be welcoming Santa for the upcoming Christmas Holiday. Find out about these event and more by follow the Walkway on Facebook.

