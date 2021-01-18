WPDH is saluting the best locally-owned restaurants in the Hudson Valley with The Boris & Robyn Show's Battle of the Best.

From now until January 29 you can vote once per day in each category. Just open up the WPDH app and click on the icon that appears on the main screen. Remember to come back daily to support your favorite local restaurants. If you don't have the WPDH app, it's available for free from Google Play and App Store.

wpdh.com

This year has been especially hard on locally-owned restaurants. Businesses have had to reinvent themselves and find ways to keep customers happy while looking out fr the safety of their staff. Sadly, some beloved Hudson Valley restaurants have been forced to close, while others struggle to keep themselves afloat.

We hope our 2021 Battle of the Best will help shine a spotlight on some of your favorite local restaurants and encourage others to seek them out. This year's awards are a celebration of the best food the Hudson Valley has to offer, and as always, you will be the ones to decide who gets the honor of winning the Battle of the Best.

WPDH listeners have the tough task of deciding on the Hudson Valley's best foods of the year. Categories like best hamburger, hot dog, ice cream or pizza will give you the opportunity to highlight some of your favorite restaurants in the area.

The annual "Batte of the Best" survey puts you in control of the votes and gives the Hudson Valley radio listeners the final word on the very best foods in the Hudson Valley.

The winners will be announced each morning on The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH starting February 1.