Battle of the Best 2022: Best Brewery

Boris and Robyn asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries⁠⁠—and man, did you deliver. Thousands of votes were cast in 10 categories in the eighth annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Wednesday's announcement includes the Best Brewery and Best Taco winners.

We're happy to announce that Equilibrium Brewery in Middletown won Best Brewery with 27% of the vote. Equilibrium prides itself on having, "great beer founded on scientific principles and a love of craft beer." Their taproom hours are Monday and Tuesday 12 PM to 9 PM, Wednesday and Thursday 12 PM to 10 PM, Friday 12 PM to 11 PM, Saturday 11 AM to 11 PM, and Sunday 11 AM to 9 PM. Find out more about Equilibrium at EQBrew.com.

