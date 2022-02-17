Battle of the Best 2022: Best Bagel

Boris and Robyn asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries⁠⁠—and man, did you deliver. Thousands of votes were cast in 10 categories in the eighth annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Thursday's announcement includes the Best Bagel and Best Hot Dog winners.

We're happy to announce that Monticello Bagel Bakery won Best Bagel with 54% of the vote. The company was founded in 1967 by the Fleischman family. Second and third generation Fleischman family members are still running the bakery today! You can stop by to get your bagels from Monday through Friday between 4:30 AM and 3PM or Saturday and Sunday from 5 AM to 3 PM. Find more information about the company and what it offers at MonticelloBagelBakery.com.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.