Battle of the Best 2022: Best Ice Cream

Boris and Robyn asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries⁠⁠—and man, did you deliver. Thousands of votes were cast in 10 categories in the eighth annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Tuesday's announcement includes the Best Diner and Best Ice Cream winners.

We're happy to announce that Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis won Best Ice Cream with 21% of the vote. Bens Fresh is located at 33 East Main Street Port Jervis, NY 12771. They are open year-round from 11:00am to 10:00pm every day.

