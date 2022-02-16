Battle of the Best 2022: Best Taco

Boris and Robyn asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries -- and man, did you deliver. Thousands of votes were cast in 10 categories in the eighth annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Wednesday's announcement includes the Best Taco and Best Brewery winners.

We're happy to announce that Hudson Taco in Newburgh won Best Taco with 29% of the vote. Located on the gorgeous waterfront at 27 Water Street in Newburgh, Hudson Taco is known for its tacos and tequila! You can stop by and get your taco fix Monday through Saturday from 11:30 AM to 10 PM, and Sunday12 PM to 9:30 PM. To learn more about what Hudson Tacos has to offer visit their website at HudsonTaco.com or check out their dishes on Instagram @HudsonTaco.

