Battle of the Best 2022: Best Diner

Boris and Robyn asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries -- and man, did you deliver. Thousands of votes were cast in 10 categories in the eighth annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Tuesday's announcement includes the Best Diner and Best Ice Cream winners.

We're happy to announce that we have a tie for Best Diner! Redline Diner in Fishkill and Alexis Diner in Newburgh both gained 21% of the votes each. Located on Route 9 in Fishkill, Redline Diner is open seven days a week from 7 AM to midnight. Find their menu and all they have to offer at DineAtRedline.com. Alexis Diner can be found along Route 9w in Newburgh. They are open seven days a week from 7:30 AM to 10 PM. Visit their website TheAlexisDiner.com to learn more!

