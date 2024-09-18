Popular Hudson Valley Gym Of 16 Years Set To Close

One of the most innovative fitness centers in the area is closing.

There are a lot of popular gyms (fitness centers) throughout the Hudson Valley area. In recent years, the number of fitness and health services have increased, expanding the interest among the population. Today, health clubs and fitness centers are a reference of health services, rising the adherence to physical activity.

Described as Rockland County's most innovative fitness center with state-of-art equipment, various membership options and a suite of services, Vision Sports Club in Pearl River has announced that it will be closing on September 30th.

Rockland Report states that it was the best gyms in Rockland County and that it was open for 16 years.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce a significant change for Vision Sports Club. Effective September 30th, Vision will be closing its doors to the public.

As many of you know, Vision has been part of the Lagana family of businesses, together with our main business, USIS, which has also been a cornerstone in this community. Due to a necessary consolidation of USIS's two locations and because several prospective relocation sites did not materialize, we were faced with a very difficult decision. As such, the only feasible option open to us within the required timeframe was to consolidate into the space currently occupied by Vision.”

The full statement from Vision Sports Club talks about sharing special moments, including hosting Dr. Oz for their "New Year, New You" kickoff and also being featured on national television when they hosted the ABC show "What Would You Do" on two occasions.

Not All Hope Is Lost With Closing of Vision Sports Club

While the facility will no longer be operate as a public membership gym, the owners are planning to transform part of Vision into a small boutique private training studio. "This transition will allow us to maintain a connection to our fitness community and continue to provide personalized training in a more intimate setting", they say. They went on to thank the community for their unwavering support and dedication over the past 16 years. The full statement can be seen below.

