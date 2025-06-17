Law enforcement everyday receive calls for help from various citizens for a variety of reasons. Some calls may be as simple as answering an inquiry made, and other calls involve real crime(s), or maybe something like a vehicular accident. Sometimes though law enforcment is called to handle issues not for another person but for an animal in need.

That is what happened recently in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle, as law enforcement are now actively investigating the death of a dog that was found in an area of the city.

"Suspicious" Dog Death in New Rochelle

The investigation itself began last week on Thursday, June 12, 2025, when police received a call from a local resident about the disturbing discovery of the deceased dog. The call came in at approximately 4:23pm and upon notification, police responded to the scene.

According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, officers arrived to the scene located in the area of Glenwood Lake, near Gloucester Place and found the deceased dog, which was described as a "large brown Pitbull". The Pitbull was in a torn contractor-style garbage bag on the roadside.

In their initial investigation officers discovered several wounds on the dog that did not appear consistent with the early stages of decomposition. A local resident had also reported seeing the bag intact on the roadside the previous day but did not investigate further themselves. That resident observed the bag ripped open the following day, leading to their contacting the police.

Investigation Continues

As part of the investigation, the ASPCA Law Enforcement was contacted and Detectives from the New Rochelle Police Department are working with them on this case.

At this point, more questions remain than answers to the circumstances of the dogs death. Currently law enforcement are waiting on the results necropsy to establish the cause of death.

As the results for the necropsy are pending, New Rochelle Police are currently seeking assistance from the public in the investigation. Police are looking for anyone with information or details on the case and they may be contacted at (914) 654-2300 or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS.

The press release concluded, with a statement that the NRPD will provide an update on the case when new information is available and that they thank the public for their cooperation.

