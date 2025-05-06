It's sometimes difficult to tell just how difficult, challenging or even dangerous the job of a police officer can be when simply just reading the words of whatever the latest story is where police were involved. While we can read the words and understand them, sometimes one of the best ways to learn is to actually see with your owns eyes.

While it doesn't happen all of the time, we are able to see certain incidents handled by police from beginning to end and that is what we have today as law enforcement in Westchester County have just recently provided video of officers encounter with a driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop.

Police Chase in Yonkers

The incident in question occurred in the Westchester County city of Yonkers and it resulted in the arrests of three (3) suspects on both weapons and drug charges following a dangerous pursuit.

Details as well as video of the encounter were issued by both the Yonkers Police Department and the Westchester County Police in a joint post to their official Facebook pages. According to the post, a vehicle had fled from Westchester County Police during a traffic stop which began the dramatic chase.

Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department via Facebook Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department via Facebook loading...

The encounter happened on the Saw Mill Parkway and at a point the fleeing driver got off the parkway and onto Yonkers Avenue. What the driver did not know at that time was that members of the Yonkers Police Department were already waiting in anticipation at the end of the exit ramp.

Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department via Facebook Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department via Facebook loading...

This escalated the action as now both Westchester County Police and Yonkers Police were in pursuit of the vehicle. The pursuit would carry on through the City of Yonkers but would come to an end when the suspect crashed. Crashing did not end the pursuit though as the driver and the other two occupants abandoned the vehicle and continued their fleeing attempts on foot.

Get our free mobile app

Foot Pursuit, Arrest and Discovery

The fleeing suspects despite their attempts would not make it very far as police quickly caught up to and apprehended all three suspects. Two of the suspects for their troubles got to experience what a police taser feels like while officers were in pursuit prior to being apprehended.

Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department via Facebook Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department via Facebook loading...

With the suspects apprehended, officers returned to and began investigating the suspects vehicle. In that search, officers found two (2) loaded Glock handguns, one was equipped with a 30-round magazine. In addition, officers also discovered six (6) bags of "pink cocaine".

Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department via Facebook Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department via Facebook loading...

The three suspects were identified as 23-year old Mathiu Garcia, of the Bronx, 23-year old Luis Fernando Da Silva and 20-year old Ronald Sanchez Urdaneta, both of Yonkers. All three young men were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree. The 23-year old Garcia was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree.

The joint post from both police departments concluded with a simple but effective message..."When YPD Officers team up with our friends at WCPD, you’re not getting away that easily".

Previous Stories: Thieves Steal Thousands in Luxury Items in Westchester County Armed Robbery

The video also demonstrates how things can change in an instance and at any time for law enforcement when on the job. In this case, the suspects got got and all officers involved went unscathed, when it is possible that this entire situation could have ended a lot worse.

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/02/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides