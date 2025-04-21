New Video Game Themed Burger Joint in Wappingers Was Big Surprise

A new burger joint that lets you play video games while you eat is nothing like we expected it to be.

I've been driving past Retro Bites on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls for months, unsure of what this new restaurant was all about. I remember visiting the business' social media channels and website when the signs first went up and wound up being a bit confused. Videos and photos of burgers, shakes and sandwiches were presented as an example of the restaurant's "nostalgic dining experience," promising to transport guests to the 1980s.

While the food looked pretty good, I was still unclear why Retro Bites was considered a throwback to the 1980s. It turns out that the owners have failed to promote one of the coolest parts of this unique eatery.

Video Game Dining in Wappingers Falls, New York

Over the weekend, our family was looking for a place to stop for lunch and decided to finally give Retro Bites a try. When we walked inside, we instantly discovered that this was more than just a restaurant; it was an experience.

None of Retro Bites' advertising explains what this restaurant is all about, which is a shame because this place is unlike anything else being offered in the Hudson Valley right now. Besides dining on some pretty great food, customers can entertain themselves by playing free video games. The tables at Retro Bites all face giant flat-screen televisions that allow you to play your choice of classic video games while you eat.

Game controllers are hooked up to an emulator which lets you select from hundreds of titles, including classic arcade games, retro console games and more. This unique concept was only made better by the quality of food that we discovered on the menu.

What's on the Menu at Retro Bites in Wappingers Falls?

An impressive menu of "retro" items are available at the Wappingers Falls eatery. Retro Bites offers burgers, cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches and a delicious-looking "chopped cheese" with peppers, onions, cheese and a chopped burger patty. We decided to order Retro Bites' signature smashburgers and a sampling of appetizers. Everything was made from high-quality ingredients and seasoned just right. The burgers were juicy and fresh, with a soft, yet sturdy bun that held up to the generous toppings and sauce. Our tater tots, fries and mozzarella sticks were delicious and cooked to crispy perfection

The only problem we had with the food was that it was so filling we had no room to try one of the restaurant's decadent desserts. Retro Bites offers waffles and crepes with all sorts of toppings, as well as a wide variety of signature milkshakes. The desserts looked amazing, and according to the other diners enjoying some huge shakes, they're definitely worth saving room for.

Visiting Retro Bites in Wappingers Falls, New York

You can find Retro Bites in the Dutchess Shopping Plaza across from Dairy Queen on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls. The restaurant is open from 11am to 11pm every day except for Tuesdays. While the site advertises reservations, clicking on the link did not result in any options to hold a table.

Shockingly, there is no mention on Retro Bites' website of the video games available at each table. Two controllers are hooked up to screens at each table and there is no cost for customers to play. According to signs at the restaurant, tables are limited to 40 minutes per party to make sure everyone who visits has a chance to sit and enjoy their food.

