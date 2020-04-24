Veterans’ Parking Spots Showing Up in the Hudson Valley

When I see signs like the one featured above, I get teary. I come from a military family: Mom was in the Navy, Dad had 33 years Air Force, my sister has 23 years Air Force, my brother-in-law is in the Air Force, my uncle is in the Navy and that is just the beginning of my 'list.'

So to see businesses that place these signs, to show honor and respect for those who have served, I say "Thank You" and I am very happy to patronize their business. No, I m not condoning war or violence, I am just supportive of the people who put their lives on the line to keep our country safe.

Have you seen signs like this one? This particular one is located outside the Lowes in Newburgh, NY. That location also has parking for Purple Heart Combat Veterans. These spots are to be parked in only if you have earned that badge of honor.

What other businesses or places in the Hudson Valley honor our veterans? Let us know.

