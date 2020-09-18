Veterans’ 314-Mile Kayaking Trip Hits Hudson Valley This Weekend

In an effort to raise awareness about veteran suicide, a group of kayakers is making a 314-mile journey down the Hudson River.

The Vets On Water trip started on September 5 at Lake Tear of the Clouds and will end near Ground Zero in Manhattan. The veterans have been traveling 22 miles a day, representative of the number of veterans who take their lives every day in America.

The idea for the journey came from the Hudson Valley Center for Veteran Reintegration. Their Wooden Boat Workshop gives veterans a chance to participate in peer-to-peer activities and connect with other veterans who are going through the same issues. the HVCVR sees a strong connection between veterans and the Hudson River. As the kayakers make their way down the Hudson, the river is joined by other bodies of water, making it stronger along the way. This represents the strength that veterans receive from others through peer-to-peer programs.

On Friday, September 18 the vets are scheduled to arrive at Quiet Cove Riverfront Park at around 1pm. The public is invited to meet with the kayakers and learn more about issues facing our local veterans.