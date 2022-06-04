Veteran Owned Food Truck Gets Permanent Poughkeepsie, NY Location

A gourmet grilled cheese food truck has found a permanent spot in Poughkeepsie.

If you've been out and about visiting one of the many breweries and wineries in the Hudson Valley, you may have seen Max's Melts pull up in the parking lot.

The Veteran owned food truck is run by, Marine Corp vet, Max Ecker who has brought gourmet grilled cheese to customers all across the region. When we say gourmet grilled cheese we mean sandwiches like The Cubano made with smoked pulled pork, ham, pickles, spicy mustard, and a heap of provolone cheese.

Maybe a little spice is more your style? Try the Buffalo Chicken grilled cheese with diced tomatoes, celery and blue cheese...which if you ask us is the perfect combination.

And we would be doing a HUGE disservice if we didn't tell you about Max's Melts tots selection. Not only do they make a great side, but you can enjoy Max's Loaded Tots as a full meal which consists of Max's Chili, cheddar cheese, bacon, hot peppers and green onions.

My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

Since Max's Melts creation they have been traveling across the Hudson Valley and visiting different breweries, wineries and schools. Personally, I was at Locust Grove in Milton one weekend when I dabbled in my first Max's Melt. The savory melt paired with a locally brewed Hudson Valley beer made my taste buds dance for a week straight. True story.

Now, Max's Melts has a permanent location in Poughkeepsie. You can swing by 1 Bushwick Road in Poughkeepsie, which is right near the intersection of Titusville and Route 55.

As of right now, Max's Metls will be open for lunch Tuesday through Friday from 11 am to 2 pm starting on Thursday, June, 2nd. Follow Max's Melts on Facebook and Instagram for their full schedule and any adjustments.

