Vehicle Crashes into Gunk Haus Restaurant

A popular restaurant in Ulster County was hit by a car over the weekend.

According to the Ulster County Fire Rescue Incidents Facebook page, on Sunday, June 7th a vehicle collided with The Gunk Haus restaurant at 387 South Street in Highland. Later on in the evening, more details emerged through a GoFundMe page.

Candace Mccutcheon, created a GofundMe account to help The Gunk Haus recover from the accident. On the site, Mccutcheon wrote "Today on June 7th 2020 around 10:02 pm the Gunk Haus experienced a catastrophic accident not only to their business but the place they call home."

She added "We as a community need to rally together and support one of our favorite local restaurants. Anything helps to get their business back up and running."

Restaurants around the Hudson Valley are all excited about Phase 2 of the reopening process including outdoor dining. Gunk Haus was ready for their customers to come back and be reintroduced to their outdoor deck and Biergarten. They even shared a photo of their excitement on Facebook:

As of 6 am Monday, June 8th, the Gunk Haus GoFundMe page has raised $160 out of their $20,000 goal.

We know it's been tough for our Hudson Valley community with everything closing or canceled for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for small businesses. If you're able to help the Gunk Haus at all you can make your donation to their GoFundMe page.

Let's get Gunk Haus back on its feet!

Have you eaten at Gunk Haus in the past?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: