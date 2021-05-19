Did Bigfoot Leave Its Scat in a Backyard in Highland, NY?

Bigfoot is no stranger to the Hudson Valley.

For years we've been hearing stories about possible Bigfoot sightings in and around the Hudson Valley and greater Danbury area. Back in 2020, there were some wild bigfoot encounters in Hyde Park and recent footprints found in Pawling that were shared by the Bigfoot Researchers of the Hudson Valley.

As for 2021, Bigfoot has been busy in Ulster County.

The Bigfoot Researchers of the Hudson Valley have been following and researching bigfoot claims from a woman named in Jane in Highland. Jane has had numerous experiences with some kind of creature or creatures on her property.

From loud noises to huge footprints and sinister red eyes caught on security camera. Jane has seen and shared it all.

I'm not sure about the rules and regulations when it comes to Bigfoot using the bathroom, but according to Jane, Bigfoot used her yard. On May 6th the Bigfoot researchers of the Hudson Valley shared on their Facebook page the following:

The comment section on the photo, ranges from non-believers to those analyzing the scat. Some tried to compare it to bear scat, however, on commenter said "It does not look like bear scat and too big to be anything else. "

We'll keep an eye out for any Bigfoot scat updates.

Have you had any weird encounters with creatures around the Hudson Valley?

