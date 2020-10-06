Van Halen’s Final Album to Feature All Original Members, 1984

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature what now, following the death of Eddie Van Halen this week, is the final full-length Van Halen album to feature all original members, 1984.

1984, or MCMLXXXIV, is the sixth album from Van Halen and was released on January 9, 1984. It was the last Van Halen album until A Different Kind of Truth, which was final released in 2012.

Sadly, Eddie Van Halen lost his long battle with throat cancer at the age of 65 this week. Eddie was one of the greatest rock guitarists to ever hold a six-string. The sound he made from that iconic guitar left us in awe and will never be reproduced.

1984 is now the final full-length album from Van Halen to feature all four original members of the band. 1984 is one of the two best-selling Van Halen albums, the other being their debut album.

The album produced four singles, including Jump, which was Van Halen's only number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100, Panama, I'll Wait, and Hot For Teacher. The album was certified Diamond bt RIAA in 1999, representing ten million shipped copies.

1984 did peak at number two on the United States Billboard 200 chart and will remain one of the most iconic rock albums of all time.

The tracklisting for 1984:

1984 Jump Panama Top Jimmy Drop Dead Legs Hot For Teacher I'll Wait Girl Gone Bad House of Pain

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week