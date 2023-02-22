Upstate New York Sign Getting Attention for Obvious Reasons

I'm not the smartest person around but this seems like a very good idea.

There have been a lot of stories in the news lately about mysterious balloons in the sky. It might not be the best idea to go up in one right now. One of the most trending phrases on Twitter over the past few weeks was 'spy balloon' and it hasn't seemed to let up. There are new pictures or videos of a balloon or UFO that surfaces every single day.

One of the latest stories that captivated everyone's attention was the unidentified flying object that was spotted on the Canadian border over Lake Huron. It was shot down during a second attempt. What are these objects? Are they surveillance crafts from other countries or are they scouts from another world?

Until we know for sure it might be a good idea to stay out of the air for a little bit unless you're in a plane that has access to a radio.

Every so often you come across a sign that is just so strange or creative that it makes you do a double-take. One New Yorker in the Capital Region of New York noticed a bizarre sign in front of one business.

Hot air balloon rides are usually held in the summer but the weather doesn't need to be warm. We don't typically see hot air balloons fly in the winter months but it is possible.