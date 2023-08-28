This Upstate New York bear seems to enjoy the spotlight, despite breaking some state rules.

The New York State Department of Transportation shared an adorable photo on its Facebook page.

Bear Stands For Poses In St. Lawrence County, New York

On Thursday around 12:30 p.m., the New York State Department of Transportation took to social media to share a photo of a bear that seemed to know a camera was pointed its way.

Officials spotted the bear on Route 28N near the Adirondack Park in St. Lawrence County, New York.

The bear stood up on its hind legs and stared back at that photographer, posing for the photo.

Bear Breaks Traffic Rules In Upstate New York

However, the New York State DOT was disappointed the furry animal didn't use the crosswalk!

" Crossing lessons needed! This furry friend spotted by a NYSDOT crew traveling on Route 28N in the Adirondack Park was nice enough to pose for the photo but obviously missed the memo on using crosswalks," the New York State DOT stated on Facebook.

Officials used the photo to remind drivers to watch out for people and animals on the roads.

"Drivers, watch out for fellow motorists and pedestrians but also our wildlife pals. Slow down near wooded areas, stay alert, and give animals their space to roam safely," the DOT added.

