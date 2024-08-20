New Update in Unbelievably Gruesome Yonkers Dismembered Body Case

It was roughly two weeks ago when this disturbing and horrific case first caught the attention of law enforcement officials as well local civilians across and the Hudson Valley. In the weeks since the story made headlines, law enforcement officials have been investigating the gruesome case and now have new update in their investigation.

Shocking Discovery in Yonkers

This incident in question and under investigation began during the early morning hours of Monday, August 5, 2024, when members from the Mount Vernon Fire Department arrived at an area near the Oak Street Bridge for a reported fire.

This particularly location was between a jurisdictional border shared between Yonkers and Mount Vernon.

Fire officials discovered a shopping cart that had been set on fire and officials could see something was in the cart but could not identify it until the flames were extinguished. When the fire was out, fire officials confirmed the discovery of human remains in the shopping cart. After making the confirmation, law enforcement officials were called to the scene.

After being alerted Detectives from the Yonkers Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit arrived on the scene and immediately began an investigation. After canvassing the area and gathering information, Detectives ruled the case was a homicide but they also determined that the area where the body was found and set ablaze was merely the "dump site."

With that information, the case was turned over to the New York City Police Department and the Bronx District Attorney's Office.

NYPD in the Bronx

After having the case turned over to them, some of New York's Finest began their investigation and rapidly developed leads that brought them to an apartment located in the Longwood neighbor, part of the Bronx. You may read our original coverage of this story via the link provided below.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for one of the residences in the complex and what they found read like something out of a slasher/horror film. NYPD officials discovered more human remains including a "bleach-filled crockpot with two hands sticking out" as well as a freezer containing what was believed to be more remains, as well as a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

In the investigation, law enforcement officials recovered security camera footage which showed two unidentified men with what appeared to be the same shopping cart with the remains, boarding the Metro-North train before dumping it at the Yonkers location. This leads us to today where a new update in the investigation has been revealed.

Police Identify Dismembered Victim

The new update that is being provided in the investigation is that law enforcement officials have successfully identified who the victim in the crime was. Multiple sources including from Pix 11, the victim was identified as 46-year old, Lutalo Henderson of the Bronx.

According to this newest report, the remains found in the burning shopping cart in Yonkers were Henderson's torso and head. At the apartment, they discovered Henderson's legs in the freezer.

Law enforcement had identified a person of interest in the investigation, however, at this point in time, no arrests have been made. In addition, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating to determine what exactly was the cause of death. Just as before, we will continue to monitor this story and provide updates if or when new information becomes available.

