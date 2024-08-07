Shopping Cart Set on Fire in Yonkers Contained Human Remains Linked to NYC Homicide

What started after calls for a fire were made at a location in Yonkers, quickly developed into an active homicide investigation. Over the last 48-hours members of New York law enforcement have been actively investigating the case and the details of information currently available is shocking to say the very least.

Investigation Begins in Yonkers

At approximately 2am on Monday August 5, 2024, members from the Yonkers Police Department arrived to the scene of the incident located at a sidewalk near the Oak Street Bridge. The specific area is located between a jurisdictional border that Yonkers shares with the City of Mount Vernon.

Firefighters from the Mount Vernon Fire Department had already been on the scene when calls of a fire at the location were first made. What they found was a shopping cart that had been set ablaze, it was only after the fire had been extinguished that the human remains were discovered leading to the call for police help.

According to the press release from the Yonkers Police Department via there official Facebook page, Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit on scene began an investigation where they canvassed the area and began processing evidence.

Later in the day, investigators determined and ruled that the case was indeed a homicide, however they also came to the conclusion that the specific location they were at in Yonkers was merely a "dump site" and the actual homicide occurred elsewhere. Due to this investigators turned the investigation over to the New York City Police Department and the Bronx District Attorney's Office.

New York's Finest Take the Lead

After having the investigation turned over into their possession, members of the NYPD and Bronx District Attorney's Office quickly began pursuing leads in the investigation. These leads brought them to an apartment located in the Longwood neighbor, part of the Bronx.

According to News 12, after obtaining a search warrant, law enforcement investigated the apartment and discovered more human remains at the scene, located in the kitchen and bedroom areas. Another report from the New York Post divulged much more disturbing details of the investigation when police searched the apartment.

According to their source, investigators discovered a "bleach-filled crockpot with two hands sticking out". In addition, black bags were discovered in a freezer likely with more remains. A firearm as well as drug paraphernalia was also discovered in the search.

The Post report also stated that investigators retrieved surveillance camera footage that shows two unidentified individuals loading a shopping cart with what is believed to be remains, boarded the Metro-North train and transported the remains to the location near the bridge where the remains were set on fire.

This merely is only the working theory as investigators continue working on the case. Nothing can or will be definitively determined until an autopsy has been completed by the city's medical examiners office. At this time, no arrests have been made either.

As this case is continuing to develop, we will continue to update this story if or when new information becomes available.

