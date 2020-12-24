Two Arrested In Shooting Death Of 12-Year-Old Kingston Girl

Both men were allegedly involved in this.

Earlier this week, ,there was a reported shooting of a 12-year girl in Kingston. At the time, there was not a lot known about this, but an update has been released by police.

New York State Police announced that they arrested 24-year-old Gilbert Thomas and 46-year-old Robert James both of Kingston, according to officials. They are reportedly being charged with murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and criminal use of a firearm in the first degree.

On Thursday December 17, both men were allegedly involved in a shooting at 60 Van Buren Street in Kingston and this lead to the death of 12-year-old D'Janeria Mason, according to police.

This case is still being investigation, anyone with information on it is being asked to call (845-338-1702). All calls will be kept confidential.

