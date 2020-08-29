Update New Paltz: Cragswood Road Fire Contained

After what amounted to almost 3 full days on the ridge the report is good, the Cragswood Road Fire is 100 percent contained. Word came down through a press release late today (August 28, 2020) The the crew working the fire has successfully contained the blaze and that the decision was made by incident Commanders to "wrap up the bulk of operations based on expert reporting from the field crew bosses".

The information released this evening also reports that there were no injuries to civilians or first responders. The property damage was contained to 4.6 acres of the Mohonk Preserve ridge. And in addition no structures were damaged or for that matter even threaten during the fire. During the fire crews not only fought off the flames and the smoke but they also encountered steep treacherous terrain, heat, rain, bees and rattlesnakes.

The cause and the origin of the fire is still unknown. A more in depth report will follow early next week according to the information released tonight. New York State Forest Rangers will continue to monitor the site throughout the weekend. Due to the weekend monitoring the end turn around on Cragswood Road will remain closed but the road has re-opened and so has the Mohonk Preserve's Spring Farm Trailhead.

The departments and agencies that helped with this effort include: Gardiner FD, Highland FD, Walker Valley FD, Accord FD, Esopus FD, Tillson FD, Modena FD, Ulster Hose FD, Marlborough FD, Bloomington FD, Rifton FD, New Paltz FD, New Paltz Rescue Squad, New Paltz Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, Ulster County Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Management, NYS Forest Rangers, Mohonk Preserve Rangers, NYC Department of Environmental Protection, Mohonk Mountain House, Town of NP Highway dept, Village of NP DPW, New Paltz FD Auxiliary and NY State Police Aviation.

In the release Fire Chief Wirthmann on behalf of the NPFD also extended his thanks to all of the above agencies. He stated that the coordination and skill shown by all involved resulted a swift containment of the fire and limited the spread which prevented more acreage from being damaged during this fire event. The Public Information Officer for this incident is Fire Chief Wirthmann and can be reached at firechief@newpaltzfire.org.