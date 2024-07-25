Earlier this month, law enforcement from the Haverstraw Police Department were called to the scene of a scary scene in Haverstraw for the report of "shots fired". When law enforcement arrived on the scene they found one deceased individual who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Over the last few weeks law enforcement has been investigating the case as a homicide and even identified a suspect in their investigation. However, law enforcement is now is asking for assistance from the public in trying to locate that very suspect.

Haverstraw Police Investigation to Now

On July 1, 2024, Haverstraw Police responded to the area of Fairmount Avenue and West Street in Haverstraw for the reports of a "shots fired incident". Police arrived on the scene and first discovered the aftermath of a car accident where one vehicle had crashed into a parked car.

Officers would then find the driver of the vehicle on the ground near the crash with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim, later identified as 29-year old Christian Alvarado of Pomona, was taken to Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Just days after the incident took place, Haverstraw Police released information that they had identified a person of interest in the investigation and this person was considered a suspect in the homicide investigation.

That suspect was identified as 18-year old Yandie Martinez. In the wanted picture, Martines is described as having black hair and brown eyes, he's 6 ft tall and weighs 170 pounds. Martinez also has distinctive tattoos on both the left side of his neck and right inner forearm. Police also had that he should be considered "armed and dangerous".

Haverstraw Police Looking for Information

Since law enforcement identified Martinez as a suspect in the investigation, it had seemingly been quite on where the investigation stood. This brings us to earlier this week where through their official Facebook page, the Haverstraw Police announced that a reward is up for grabs for anyone with information on Martinez.

The official press release states...

The Town of Haverstraw is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Yandie Martinez in connection with a homicide that occurred on 7/1/2024.

The press release also states that Martinez is still considered armed and dangerous. For any potential individuals with information of this nature, they may contact the Haverstraw Police Department at 845-354-1500.

