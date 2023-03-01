Up to Another Foot of Snow Expected in Hudson Valley This Week

Brace yourselves. While some are still recovering from the first major snowfall of the winter, another storm could dump even more snow on the region.

On Tuesday, many areas of the Hudson Valley were blanked with six or seven inches of accumulations after the first winter storm of the season exploded late Monday night. Schoolchildren enjoyed the first real snow day of the year and many Hudson Valley businesses allowed employees to work remotely.

Because it's been such a dry winter, many drivers were unprepared for the slick road conditions. Several accidents and fender-benders were reported throughout the morning commute.

Another Storm is on the Horizon

Just as soon as Tuesday's storm disappeared, meteorologists began tracking another system that could dump even more snow in the Hudson Valley later this week.

According to The Weather Channel, a potential winter storm could impact the region on Friday. The storm is currently predicted to begin Friday afternoon, filling the afternoon commute with rain and snow. The worst of it, however, is expected for Friday night.

Snow is being forecast for Friday evening that could dump a significant amount of snow throughout the Hudson Valley.

Expected Accumulations

According to The Weather Channel, Friday's storm could bring five to eight inches of snow to areas near Poughkeepsie, Kingston, New Paltz and Middletown. Towns in the higher elevations to the north, such as Ellenville and Woodstock are expected to see over a foot of snow if the storm stays on its current path.

The New Storm Could Have a Serious Impact

If the forecast turns out to be true, the additional snow could cause some serious flooding on Saturday as precipitation turns to rain and temperatures rise. Several weekend events, such as the Dutchess County Saint Patrick's Day parade could be seriously impacted.

Be sure to stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to Friday.

