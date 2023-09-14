Ultimate Survival Guide to Hudson River Craft Beer Fest

Check out all the cool, must-see things featured at the Hudson Valley's premiere craft beer event in Beacon, NY.

We are gearing up for the return of the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival in Beacon, NY on Saturday, Sept. 16, and lots of great things are planned for this year's event. The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is set for the beautiful Riverfront Park on the banks of the Hudson River in Beacon with over 90 breweries, 150 different beers, dozens of food trucks and live music all day.

We have outlined some of the best things to check out at this year's Hudson River Craft Beer Festival, and have dubbed it the Ultimate Survival Guide.

Ultimate Survival Guide to Hudson River Craft Beer Festival

A Few Must-See Things For This Year's Hudson River Craft Beer Festival:

1. The Beer

Craft beer lovers will be happy with over 90 breweries on hand at this year's event, including 18th Ward Brewing, Angry Orchard, Apex Brewery, Awestruck Hard Cider, Blue Moon, Brewery Ommegang, Broken Bow Brewery, Brooklyn Brewery, Duncan's Abbey, Flying Dog, Founders, Gentle Giant Brewing Company, King's Court Brewing Company, Mill House Brewing Co., Newburgh Brewing Company, Obscure Oscillation Brewing Co., Peekskill Brewery, Rip Van Winkle Brewing Co, Rushing Duck, Sam Adams, Schofferhofer, Soul Brewing Company, Tradewinds Brewing Company, Victory, Wild East Brewing, Woodstock Brewing and many more. Plenty of great beer to sample, as always please drink responsibly.

2. Entertainment

Live music and craft beer go together like hops and barley, especially when Probable Cause and Surefire hit the stage!

Probable Cause were the winners of the WPDH Kings or Queens of the Cover Bands competition at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie this past June, where they were named the best cover band in the Hudson Valley. Formed in 2011, Probable Cause from New Paltz playing all the rock smash hits from the 80s to the present day. They have played at Citified for the Mets' pre-show entertainment and at MetLife Stadium for the Jets' pre-show entertainment and all throughout and outside New York.

Surefire will also be performing at this year's event. An Acoustic Feel -Good Music Experience based out of the Hudson Valley.

*In addition to the live music, there will be all sorts of games and giveaways going on throughout the day.

3. The Food Trucks, Sponsors and Vendors

There will be dozens of food trucks on hand (something for everyone's appetite) plus sponsors Bear Mountain Oktoberfest, Blue Moon, Dia Beacon, VA Hudson Halley Heathcare and Walden Savings Bank. And let us not forget about the vendors including our friend Toni Cesiro from Created With Love Boutique (rock n roll jewelry and more!)

There you have it! Your ultimate survival guide with everything you need to see at this year's Hudson River Craft Beer Festival. Don't wait to get your tickets! Ticket prices go up at the gate on Saturday afternoon. VIP is 12:30pm to 5:30pm and General Admission 1:30pm-5:30pm on Sept. 16. Purchase tickets in advance and get more info here.

