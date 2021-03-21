With a new vaccination site now open, Ulster County need workers.

As the Hudson Valley ramps up distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Ulster County is looking for volunteer workers to help out in the process and are offering to pay for the help. According to the Daily Freeman, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced that the county is in need of medical and nonmedical volunteers to work at the site, and is offering to pay them a daily stipend.

How much? Well, according to Assistant Deputy County Executive Daniel Torres, medical professionals who work at the site will be paid $250 per day, and nonmedical personnel will be paid $150 per day. If you're any interested medical professional you can sign up to volunteer here, if you're an non-medical person and would like to volunteer, you can sign up here.

In his press release Ryan said, "As we build out our vaccine capacity to serve our residents, we are also going to continue to need volunteers with medical and non-medical backgrounds to step up and serve our community."

Ryan also made it clear that Ulster County is doing everything they can to vaccinate as many residents as quick as possible and with the new site at the former Best Buy location at the Hudson Valley Mall. Ryan said that they can vaccinate anywhere from 2,500 to 3,000 people each day at the new site, as long as the supply of vaccine doses is sufficient. That almost doubles the amount the county could do at the former vaccine site at the Kate Walton Field House at Kingston High School, the maximum at the high school site was 1,500 per day.

In addition to the newly opened vaccination center at the mall, there is also one in Ellenville, and the state run site is opening Friday at the Ulster County Fairgrounds on Libertyville Road in New Paltz.

