So you are in Ulster County and you want a cool dark glass of the mother land brew? Oh, that's not what you call it? Ok, how about the #1 Stout Beer in the World? Yep, that one.

You might recognize it as one of the most exported (and made too in the US) beers of Ireland. The mighty Guinness Stout. However, there has always been a debate as to which is better, draft, bottle or can. For this instance, we will also give a nod to the nitro can, but we are only talking about the unicorns. That being the places where it's on draft.

So, where can you find Guinness Stout on draft in Ulster County, New York?

Well, according to a few people on the lovely Facebook, there are some places in Ulster to get a fine pint of Guinness ala the draft fairies. Where are they? While I wish I was talented enough to draw you one of those cute google maps that you could just follow, here is what we have.

Tinker Street Tavern, Woodstock, while they don't have their beer menu online, they are very happy to share with the world that they have a Smashburger (yum) as well as Blistered Shishido Peppers. They will be getting me stopping in, for just that.

Holy Cow! Not only do they have an online menu that shows they are pouring Guinness on draft. They also have a Gorgonzola Slider, Burger and then a Guinness Crème Brule, Guinness Chocolate Cake and then a totally not anything to do with Guinness Polenta cake. I am a sucker for all of that.

Snugs in New Paltz, a self-professed dive-bar, with live music and adult spelling-bees, and allegedly Guinness on tap.

Where else in Ulster County can you get this dark brown nectar on tap? According to my friends on the mighty Facebook, you can also get it at Maggie Mays in New Paltz and if those don't pan out, I was told to go to any place that even leads itself to being an "Irish Bar" in appearance. Allegedly they have to sell Guinness on draft or you have to take away their 'Beer Card?' While I am not sure about the legalities of that last part, I will be checking these out. If you have any additional recommendations, let us know! Thank you. Slainte!

