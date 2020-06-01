Ulster County Fair Postponed to 2021

The annual Ulster County Fair has been postponed from summer 2020 to 2021.

On Monday, June 1, 2020, it was announced that the Ulster County Fair has officially been postponed. According to a statement on their Facebook, the Ulster County Fair has been postponed from summer 2020 to summer 2021.

The new dates of the Ulster County Fair are August 3-7, 2021. According to their Facebook, the decision was made based on concerns for safety, community health, and well-being. Above is the entire statement from their Facebook page.

The Ulster County Fair said on their Facebook "The impact will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration. We are heartbroken for our concessionaires, family farms, competitors, and exhibitors, Klein’s Entertainment and our Carnival Provider, Dreamland Amusements."

The Ulster County Fair also added that they will miss their young exhibitors and 4-H family. They highlighted how they prepare all year for the Ulster County Fair.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the WRRV Morning Grind weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your WRRV app. Connect with WRRV on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: