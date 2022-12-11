Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam

If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!

Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.

Want to be a New York Custody Officer?

For many years if you wanted to apply to be a jail custody officer in New York you would be required to take the state's civil service exam but according to News 10, in 12 selected counties across New York, the exam requirement has been done away with. Applicants that are interested in being a jail custody officer won't have to take the exam instead they will be evaluated based on their training and experience.

Ulster County Eliminates Civil Service Exam for Jail Custody Officers

Ulster County joins eleven other counties across the state in removing the exam requirement in hopes of bringing in applicants to help with the staffing shortages the counties are dealing with. The elimination will hopefully attract applicants that are qualified to be a custody officer but have a hard time with the written or oral components of the civil service exam. If you’re interested in applying for a position in Ulster County, you can do it online here.

What's a Civil Service Exam?

The exam is a requirement for anyone that would like to apply for most state and county jobs. The text normally features questions that focus on grammar, vocabulary, spelling, word relationships, and reading. Exams also include problem-solving questions that include addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.

12 New York County's Eliminate Civil Service Exam for Jail Custody Officers

The following counties will be allowed to hire custody officers without requiring them to pass a state civil service exam:

Broome

Cayuga

Livingston

Monroe

Montgomery

Niagra

Oneida

Saratoga

Tompkins

Ulster

Warren

Yates

