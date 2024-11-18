Ulster County Couple Arrested, Now Facing Burglary Charges

A pair of Ulster County lovebirds have found themselves in a heap of hot water following their recent arrest. The arrest and associated charges stem from a robbery that the pair allegedly committed in the beginning of November.

Burglary in Esopus

The alleged burglary occurred back on November 1, 2024 at a residence owned by an 89-year old senior citizen in the town of Esopus. According to the press release issued by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, the home owner, discovered a number of items were missing from her residence which lead to her contacting the sheriff's office.

Through an investigation carried out by Detectives, it was determined that 29-year old Kristen T. Jones of Ulster Park unlawfully entered the victim’s residence and stole the items.

The press release goes on to state that Jones waited for the victim to fall asleep before entering the residence. Once inside she took U.S. currency, credit cards, jewelry, and other personal items belonging to the victim.

Last week on November 13, 2024, Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence of Jones and partner 26-year old, Dean A. Hunlock, also of Ulster Park. In their search Detectives recovered multiple stolen items belonging to the victim. Upon discovering the items, both Jones and Hunlock were taken into custody without incident.

Charges and Punishment

Both Jones and Hunlock now faces charges for their respective roles in the burglary. Unlock was charged with the the misdemeanor crime of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree. He was then released from custody with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Esopus Justice Court at a future date and time.

Jones for her role in the ordeal is facing more severe charges. Officially Jones has been charged with....

Following her arrest, Jones was turned over to the Centralized Arraignment Part Court of Ulster County. She was later arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $2500 cash bail.

All the charges against Jones come with the potential of time behind bars as punishment if convicted. The most pressing of the charges would be the Burglary in the Second Degree charge because if convicted, the accused would be guaranteed time behind bars.

All of these charges carry a range of penalties as well varying between, jail time and fines. One's own prior criminal history could play an impact in determining punishment, meaning the charges could be more severe if one has a prior history and less severe if no prior history exists.

