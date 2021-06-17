It's amazing to see so many in law enforcement make this 4-year-old boy's birthday one to remember.

As most of us scroll through social media on a regular basis, lots of time we come across someone asking for recommendations for something that they are looking for. It can be anything and most times friends are willing to share one or two, but when a community responds the way Ulster County law enforcement did when one mom asked, "Anyone know a police officer?" it has to be highlighted.

Let me introduce you to 4-year-old Ryker, who recently celebrated his 4th birthday surrounded by some of his favorite people...police officers. Ryker's mom Dawna Mathews, posted to Facebook a while back looking for anyone with a connection to law enforcement in the Hudson Valley. She was looking to see if she could get an officer to stop by on Ryker's birthday to make his day super special.

Dawna told us that little Ryker is "obsessed with police officers" and all she wanted was to make his day one to remember. Thanks to some thoughtful members of Ulster County law enforcement it was just that. Not only did one officer show up, but troopers from the New York State Police, officers from the Town of Rosendale Police Department, Village of Ellenville Police Department, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department(Retired), the Ulster County District Attorney’s, and members of the Emerald Guard Motorcycle Club all showed up according to Tammie Stitt Photography's Facebook page.

The officers and troopers not only showed up, but they sang happy birthday to Ryker and let him play with the police lights and sirens. As you'll see in the pictures below, Ryker showed off his uniform and his brand new "police motorcycle" to his new friends.

A job well done by everyone involved, and a HUGE thanks to Tammie Stitt, the photographer who captured the day in pictures. Take a look...

Ulster County Boy Gets Birthday Surprise from Area Police Officers 4 year-old Ryker gets a once in a lifetime birthday surprise from Ulster County police officers.

