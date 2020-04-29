UCSPCA’s Online Garden Party & Flea Market

Spring is here again, and normally that would mean it's time for the Ulster County SPCA's Annual Garden Party and Flea Market. But things are not normal when there's a pandemic, so you have to improvise. And that's just what they're doing.

The Ulster County SPCA's Annual Garden Party and Flea Market is this Sunday, May 3 from 9AM - 5PM, but this year it's happening online. Visit the UCSPCA website on May 3rd, to purchase potted and hanging plants, garden sprouts, and annual flowers donated by local nurseries, florists and farms.

All proceeds go directly to supporting the UCSPCA's mission of providing shelter, medical care and adoption opportunities for the abused, neglected and homeless animals of Ulster County. They are designated an essential business by New York State, and continue to proudly serve the community.

If you're looking to do some planting this spring and summer, why not check out the Ulster County SPCA's Annual Garden Party and Flea Market? You get a great garden, and the animals get the love and support they need. For more information, visit the even facebook page.

