Two Years After Release PS5 is Finally Available in Hudson Valley

Parents who promised their kids the newest video game system for Christmas of 2020 may finally be able to get them one if they're quick enough.

On November 12 of 2020, Sony launched the PlayStation 5. The highly anticipated video game system immediately sold out, which isn't unusual for popular consoles. The Xbox, Nintendo Switch and other video game systems had similar sellouts when they were released but quickly came back in stock to meet customer demand.

That wasn't the case with the PlayStation 5. Due to a chip shortage and supply chain issues, production of the PS5 remained extremely limited. Manufacturing issues, coupled with unprecedented demand from people stuck at home during the pandemic with nothing to do but play video games made the PS5 one of the most sought-after consumer products of all time.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Anticipating that Sony's new video game system would be impossible to find, I spent the day before the September presale combing the internet for information on purchasing one when it went on sale. Lucky to be at just the right place at the right time, I saw breaking news that some retailers were preselling the item a day earlier than planned. I immediately opened up the Target app and was able to click the link and snag a console. Seconds later, it was sold out.

Those who weren't lucky enough to grab a PlayStation 5 have been trying to acquire one during limited "drops" of new inventory that seemed to disappear before even going on sale.

Best Buy Best Buy loading...

You could imagine my surprise when I walked into Best Buy in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday and saw a note proclaiming that the PlayStation 5 was finally in stock.

I confirmed that the console was, in fact, for sale at the local store. The less-expensive digital version that doesn't include a drive to play physical discs was already sold out, but the standard version that is currently sold out on the Best Buy website was in stock for $499. A God of War Ragnarök Bundle was also available for purchase.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

It's expected that more consoles will make their way to other retailers over the next few weeks, so if you're still shopping for one you should be able to get your hands on it if you're persistent.

For what it's worth, the PS5 is certainly worth the wait for gamers that can afford the hefty price tag. The graphics and fast load speed are unmatched by other gaming systems and as someone who's owned one for two years, I can attest to the fact that the exclusive PS5 games are simply breathtaking.

21 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.