Police In New York say a high speed chase on a major state route had lead to the arrest of a suspect. Police say the chase ended when the suspect crashed into a tree in Cairo, sending two passengers to the hospital. According to officials, the suspect was driving while intoxicated at the time of the pursuit, making this encounter even more dangerous.

The New York State DMV website says that that the penalties for an alcohol or drug-related violation include the loss of driving privileges, fines, and a possible jail term.

A first time offense for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) or Driving While Impaired by a Drug (DWAI-Drug) carries a fine of $500 to $1,000 dollars, and revocation of your driver's license for six months.

Police Say Chase on Route 32 in the Catskills Ends With Crash

The New York State Police said in a press release that a State Trooper from was patrolling near the intersection of Route 32 and Route 23a late night November 15.

State Police say they he observed a white 2019 Honda Civic traveling north at a high rate of speed. When the Trooper tried to the stop the vehicle, the suspect allegedly sped off.

The operator of the vehicle, later identified as a 19-year-old man from Greenville, New York, did not stop and attempted to elude the Trooper. The chase was now underway on State Route 32, and would eventually enter the town of Cairo.

it was not long after when State Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road of the west shoulder and struck a tree.

Injuries and Charges

There were two underage passengers in the vehicle one who sustained minor injuries, says police. They were treated and released at Columbia Greene Medical Center. The suspect was treated and released at Albany Medical Center for minor injuries, says officials.

He charged with Driving While Intoxicated, though State Police did not indicate how much he had had to drink, or if he had refused a breathalyzer.