Two Nights Only: Enter to Win Exclusive Tickets to See The Brothers Live at MSG

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as the Allman Brothers return to Madison Square Garden for a special two-night performance this spring! On April 15th and 16th, the legendary band will hit the stage with special guest Chuck Leavell for a show that promises to be truly memorable, and we have a pair of tickets to giveaway! See below for your chance to win tickets for the show on the 16th:

After much anticipation, The Brothers will return to the iconic Madison Square Garden on April 15 and 16 for a highly anticipated performance, bringing an entirely new show to this year’s celebration. Fans can expect a fresh take on the legendary Allman Brothers Band catalog, with the band revisiting some of their most beloved hits, as well as digging into rarities from their extensive career. These performances are not just a trip down memory lane, but a dynamic and vibrant showcase of the timeless music that continues to inspire.

The Allman Brothers Band, formed in 1969, became pioneers of Southern rock, blending blues, jazz, and rock with a distinctive improvisational style. With their fusion of heartfelt lyrics and intricate instrumentals, the band produced timeless hits such as “Whipping Post,” “Ramblin’ Man,” and “Midnight Rider.” Known for their powerful live shows, the Allman Brothers revolutionized the concert experience, often stretching songs with extended jams that showcased the musicians’ skill and chemistry. Their contributions to rock music are undeniable, with albums like At Fillmore East and Eat a Peach securing their place in the pantheon of legendary bands.

The all-star lineup for The Brothers includes founding member Jaimoe on drums, Warren Haynes on guitars and vocals, Derek Trucks on guitars, Oteil Burbridge on bass, and Marc Quiñones on percussion. They’ll be joined by a talented group of musicians, including drummer Joe Russo, keyboardist Reese Wynans, and drummer Isaac Eady, ensuring that every performance is packed with energy and musicality. Special guest Chuck Leavell, known for his work with the Allman Brothers and The Rolling Stones, will also join the ensemble on piano, adding another layer of depth to the show. With this powerhouse lineup, these shows promise to be a celebration of the Allman Brothers’ legacy while also exploring exciting new musical territory.

Tickets for these shows can be found on sale at Ticketmaster and on The Brothers MSG website. Enter our online contest below for a chance to win a pair for free;