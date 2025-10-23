Two Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges After ShotSpotter Alert in Orange County

Police Officers in the City of Newburgh were required recently in an area of the city, following a shooting incident. The incident would lead to Newburgh Police successfully apprehending and arresting to city residents on both narcotics charges and charges for a firearm.

ShotSpotter Incident in Newburgh

The reported incident took place recently on Thursday, October 16, 2025. According to the press release issued by the City of Newburgh Police Department, Police responded to the ShotSpotter during the early morning hours, at approximately 5:56a.m. The ShotSpotter came from the area of 60 Temple Ave, just off of Little Britain Road and near Broadway and 17K.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Police quickly reported to the area, and the ShotSpotter alert indicated that only one shot had been fired. Once at the area police stopped a vehicle and began an investigation. The occupants of the vehicle were both City of Newburgh residents, identified as 29-year old, Steven Wolfe, and 22-year old, Miguel Angel Cruz Jr.

Through their investigation, officers made a number of discoveries. Those discoveries would include a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic Taurus handgun, and various narcotics including crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl and various pills.

Arrested and Charged

Both Wolfe and Cruz Jr were placed under arrest and charged with a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.

Wolfe was charged with the cries of...

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Class A Misdemeanor

Get our free mobile app

Cruz Jr was charged with the crimes of...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Class A Misdemeanor

Previous Stories: Orange County Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges in Dutchess County

The press release did not include information regarding an arraignment for either Wolfe or Cruz Jr, nor did it contain information on their future day(s) in court.

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

New York State's Largest Pumpkin Carving Gallery Credit: Clay Moden