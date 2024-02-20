Will the Hudson Valley Be Wearing Trump Shoes?

With the release of $399 Trump gold sneakers, it got us thinking.

How long before we start seeing Hudson Valley folks walking around in the new gold Trump sneakers? He's an American politician, media personality, and businessman who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. Donald Trump spent part of President's Day Weekend unveiling a sneaker line at Philadephia's Sneaker Con event where he was greeted with boos (and some cheers).

Trump's new line of metallic gold high tops called "Never Surrender High-Tops" priced at $400 and limited to 1,000 pairs sold out within a day. A website selling the Trump sneaker line also sells other Trump merchandise including two low-top athletic style sneakers (The T-Red Wave and POTUS 45) priced at $199 each along with cologne and perfume called Victory47 priced at $99.

Trump's announcement of his line of shoes comes one day after Trump and the Trump Organization were ordered to pay over $355 million as part of a civil fraud case. Prosecutors had accused Trump, his two oldest sons and other associates of inflating the value of certain properties and other assets for financial gain. Trump is also running for the Republican nomination for president.

Presidential Candidate And Former President Donald Trump Attends Sneaker Con To Launch His New Shoe Line Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) loading...

Will Sneakerheads in the Hudson Valley Be Sporting New Trump Sneakers?

There are a lot of Donald Trump fans in the Hudson Valley area, one can't deny this, and there are a lot of sneakerheads as well. A sneakerhead is a person who collects and trades sneakers as a hobby, and who typically is knowledgeable about the history of sneakers. The Trump sold out gold high top sneakers are now popping up on Ebay for ridiculous amounts of money. One pair is going for $45,000! We're curious to know if anyone in the Hudson Valley has gotten there hands on these hot new shoes.

With kids these days always looking for the hottest new fashions, including the latest in stylish sneakers, we gotta wonder how long before we start seeing peeps walking around the streets of poughkeepsie and the surrounding areas in the gold shoes.

