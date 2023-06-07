A resident has reportedly been making life a little difficult for some Hudson Valley neighbors recently. Some described this resident's demeanor as "aggressive" even.

Others might say it is downright fowl.

One brave officer confronted the individual, who was said to have been charging at people. The officer even brought a riot shield for backup.

But would it be enough in the end?

Officers in Westchester Try to Capture Pissed Off Peacock

The Yorktown Police Department said on their Facebook page that Officer Uhl was called to reports of a peacock that had been charging residents Wednesday morning.

Police say the officer had equipped with a riot shield to confront the avian suspect, though he soon knew he'd need more backup after the feathered foe attempted to charge at him.

Police said and animal control officer joined Ulh, as the two used a net to catch the peacock. However, their victory would not be for long, as the agitated bird was able to free itself when the officers tried to transfer it into a cage.

See Also: Police Save Peacock That Was Roaming in Traffic in New York

Police say the suspect flapped away into the woods, as the officers called off the pursuit. Bird-1, Officers-0.

Until they meet again.

Are Peacocks Naturally Found in New York?

Peacocks are not native to New York.

It isn't certain as of yet if this bird recently escaped as a pet, or maybe got away from a zoo or sanctuary?

According to the Long Island Game Farm, peacocks mainly reside in other parts of the world such as; India, Sri Lanka, Burma and African rainforests.

According to Pet Helpful ,peacocks are legal to own as pets in New York and all other states.