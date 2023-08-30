Hudson Valley Man Charged After Running Down Man With ATV

All-terrain vehicles, or four-wheelers, are a popular vehicle that travels on low-pressure tires, and is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles. ATVs are often ridden by residents across New York state, this time of year, for recreational use.

According to Maynard Injury Law, ATVs in New York state have to be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles, though it is not legal to operate them on public highways.

The law firm goes on to state that an "exception to this rule is if a highway has been designated and posted for ATV use",. which are usually are short distance part of the main road that connect off-road trails.

Police in the area say they have charged a lower Hudson Valley man with intentionally hitting another man with an ATV, causing injuries.

New York State Man Accused of Intentionally Running Down Man With ATV

The Yorktown Police Department said that a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree, a Class "B" Felony. Police say they were called to the Hunterbrook Ballfield Sunday afternoon to investigate a male struck by an ATV and was reported to be unconscious.

Yorktown Police say an investigation was conducted at the scene and it is alleged that the defendant did operate an ATV, and did intentionally drive the ATV into the victim at a high rate of speed causing serious physical injuries. It is further alleged by officials that the defendant fled the scene, and was later located at a Yorktown residence.

Police say the defendant was placed under arrest at the Westchester Medical Center, where he was being treated for his own injuries stemming from the collision, and remains in the custody of the Yorktown Police Department pending arraignment at a future date.

The victim was said of have suffered a severe leg injury as well as injuries to his head and chest. He was transported to the Westchester Medical Center by Advanced Life Support, according to police.