Yikes! Traffic Circle: 1, Truck: 0 in Rollover Accident in Harriman, NY

Love 'em or hate 'em, traffic circles are making a big impact in the Hudson Valley. An unfortunate truck driver learned the difficulties of navigating them recently in Orange County, NY.

Rollover Accident in Harriman, NY

"Rollover [motor vehicle accident] this morning involving a large moving truck with a possible fuel spill this morning at the Long Mountain traffic circle", read the Facebook post from the Fort Montgomery Fire Department. Luckily for everyone involved, not only were there no injuries reported but the potential fuel spill was avoided as well. But many local residents wondered what the truck was doing in the traffic circle in the first place.

Parkways in the Hudson Valley, NY

"I thought commercial vehicles aren't aloud on the [Palisades Interstate Parkway] and Route 6", queried one man. "What was the fool even doing on that road??? SMH" added a slightly more passionate motorist. Others were more concerned about the safety of that section of road in general.

Dangerous Roads in the Hudson Valley, NY

"Long Mountain Circle and the [Palisades Interstate Parkway] from exit 15 to the Bear Mountain Circle are death traps", lamented a recent comment. It wouldn't be the only dangerous roadway in the area according to Hudson Valley residents. In a recent poll of the most perilous roads in the region, nearby Bear Mountain Road was one of the most-nominated routes (see the full list here).

Luckily, it wasn't all negative. Despite the numerous comments berating the truck driver and our local roads, other residents made it a point to thank their local first responders. "Fort Montgomery Fire Department- You guys are doing one helluva job. I'm sorry things have been so crazy for you all, but thankful we have such a devoted group of firefighters", commented one grateful resident.

Think you know all the rules of the road? Check out some of the most common misconceptions in New York (especially the one about traffic circles) below...

