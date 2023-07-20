Truck Takes on Hudson Valley Overpass, Truck Loses [PICS]

Again, this is why trucks are not allowed on parkways in New York. Officials are saying a truck hit an overpass on a major parkway, causing heavy delays and hours worth of cleanup. Police are saying this entire incident could have been avoided by just doing some simple math.

Truck Hits Low-Hanging Overpass in Westchester

The Westchester County Police Department shared on their Facebook page that a truck traveling in the northbound lane on the Saw Mill River Parkway hit an overpass at Bedford Road in Pleasantville. The crash shut down traffic Wednesday afternoon, leading to heavy delays in the area.

The pictures posted by Westchester Police show a clearance sign right in front of the bridge that clearly says 8'-8''. Police say the truck that was illegally on the Saw Mill was 13 feet tall.

Whoops.

More Vehicles Hit this Bridge Over Any Other One in NY State

Believe it or not, there's another bridge in the same area that's been hit even more times than the one in Pleasantville.

According to the Greenwich Time, the bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York. The Times said in 2019 that the bridge has been struck almost 150 times in just over ten years.

This does not include some of the most recent crashes since 2019. This truck carrying butter hit the King Street bridge and burst into flames in October 2014.

Bridge Strikes Across the State

Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway. However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.

