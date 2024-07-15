It's happened yet again.

A large truck hit an underpass in New York state, shutting down traffic in both directions. The same railroad bridge has quite a history when it comes to impacts as well. In fact, this is the very same bridge that was struck three times in just one weekend back in late April.

However, this location is not be confused with other bridges that get hit often, such as the King Street bridge, where the Hutchinson becomes the Merritt Parkway, or the Glenridge Road bridge in Glenville, that's also been hit multiple times in the past year.

Bridge in Syracuse Hit Again by Oversized Truck

The Post Standard reports that a truck struck the bridge on Park Street in Syracuse and became stuck underneath. Offcials say the trailer of the truck "sustained significant damage" after it hit the bridge. Police say no one was hurt.

The bridge is labeled as 12′ 2″ in height, says WSYR, though the sudden surge in crashes may have something to do with last year's closing of the I-81 ramp.

The New York State Department of Transportation had closed the I-81 ramp leading to Onondaga Lake Parkway, according to WSYR, which has then lead more trucks and traffic toward Park Street instead.

More Vehicles Hit This Bridge Over Any Other One in New York State

But Park Street and Glenville are not the state's reigning champs when it comes to getting pulverized by tractor-trailers.

According to the Greenwich Times, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY, and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge had been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway. However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.

