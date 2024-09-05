Truck Crashes Into Building, Closing Popular Hudson Valley Diner

A popular Hudson Valley diner will be closed indefinitely after a truck crashed through the front of the building on Wednesday injuring someone enjoying breakfast.

The last thing you expect to happen while eating your scrambled eggs is for a truck to come crashing through your booth. But that's exactly what happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday at a popular Hudson Valley eatery.

Eyewitness photos were sent to us that show the immense impact of the crash that pancaked a car between the front of the truck and the diner.

The collision happened at the Quickway Diner in Bloomingburg after police say the driver of a black car cut off the truck at a nearby gas station, sending it directly into the diner.

Images shared by the Quickway Diner show the damage that was done to the front of the eatery, sending glass and debris through into tables where patrons sit and eat. One photo shows a cup of coffee and a pancake still sitting on a table that had been covered with broken pieces of window, metal and wood.

Another image shows an uneaten plate of eggs at the counter, just feet away from where the truck pushed another vehicle through the front of the building.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle that cut off the truck and their passenger have both been arrested and are facing multiple charges. Luckily, the accident did not result in any fatalities, however, the diner will be closed for the foreseeable future while the damage to the front of the building is assessed for safety.

