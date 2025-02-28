Accident Near Upstate New York Bridge Destroys Tractor Trailer

Incredible photos were released by the New York State Police showing the aftermath of a terrible accident in Upstate New York.

Images released by authorities show the horrific results of a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the truck was traveling eastbound on I-90 near Exit 25A when it crashed under a railroad bridge near the exit ramp. While police described the accident as a crash, they did not indicate that any other vehicles were involved.

While police didn't specify whether the crash involved the bridge or another vehicle, the truck appeared to be hauling large metal pipes that were scattered all over the roadway.

The accident occurred in the early afternoon and continued to close down the eastbound lanes of I-90 for several hours. A detour was put into place while crews attempted to clean up the scene.

By 3:15pm the left lane was reopened, but traffic was not back to normal until late into the evening when all lanes were reopened just before 10pm.

Eyewitnesses say it was unclear whether the truck had hit the bridge or if slippery road conditions were to blame. It's not easy to tell if debris in one of the photos is loose concrete from the road barrier or pieces of snow and ice that were kicked up during the accident.

Police did not release the identity of the driver or their condition. It's unknown if they had sustained any injuries from the accident.

